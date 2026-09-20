Governor Ododo Declares 3-Day Mourning for Ex-Governor Idris

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LOKOJA, Nigeria – Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has declared a three-day period of statewide mourning in honour of the late former Governor of the State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, CON, directing that the national and state flags be flown at half-mast across all government secretariats, parastatals, and public institutions, the state administration announced in Lokoja on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

The executive declaration follows the demise of the elder statesman, whose two consecutive tenures as executive governor between 2003 and 2011 laid major foundations for infrastructural modernization, civil service expansion, and tertiary institutional growth across the Confluence State.

Okay News reports that in an official statement issued by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Governor Ododo described the passing as an irreplaceable and profound loss to the people of Kogi State and the Nigerian federation at large.

Demonstrating state solidarity, Governor Ododo paid an official condolence visit to the residence of the late political patriarch on Sunday, commiserating with his immediate family, associates, and political proteges before delivering a personal letter of condolence on behalf of the government and people of the state.

Governor Ododo announced that the former state chief executive will receive a full State Burial, affirming that the Kogi State Government will take comprehensive responsibility for all ceremonial arrangements, logistical requirements, and protocol expenditures to accord him the highest civic honours befitting a former governor.

Reflecting on the administrative legacy of the late former governor, Ododo noted that his eight-year leadership witnessed far-reaching institutional interventions across road infrastructure, public healthcare networks, primary and tertiary education, and rural water schemes, leaving an indelible imprint on the socio-economic evolution of the state.

“His years in public office formed an important chapter in the political and developmental journey of Kogi State,” Governor Ododo stated in his condolence message, urging the bereaved family, elders, and citizens to draw strength from the lasting memories of his dedicated stewardship and the tangible contributions he made to uplift underprivileged communities.

The governor emphasized that while the state mourns the departure of an eminent son, his transition provides a solemn moment for contemporary leaders to reflect on a lifetime dedicated to inclusive public service, bridge-building, and communal harmony.

Governor Ododo prayed that Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of the deceased leader, reward his charitable deeds, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and bestow upon his immediate family, friends, and the entire citizenry of Kogi State the fortitude to bear the loss.