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A graduate CV can show useful evidence from study, projects, placements, volunteering and paid work. Choose examples that match the role, explain your own contribution and keep every claim accurate.

A curriculum vitae, or CV, is a summary for the employer to assess. Limited employment history is a reason to select evidence carefully, rather than invent job titles or achievements.

Start With the Vacancy and Your Evidence

List the role’s main requirements, then identify something you have actually done that helps demonstrate each one. A project can support a claim about research or spreadsheets; organising an event can show a specific coordination task. First, verify a vacancy before sharing documents.

The University of Oxford’s Careers Service recommends gathering your experience and achievements before selecting material for a targeted CV. Okay News reports that this is a useful preparation method, while the employer’s instructions remain the guide to what your application must contain.

Record dates, your role and what you can substantiate. If you cannot verify a claimed percentage improvement, leave it out. Concrete work can be meaningful without a dramatic number.

Choose a Clear Structure

A practical starting order for a recent graduate is contact details, education, relevant projects or experience, then skills. Move the strongest relevant evidence earlier when it helps. Use clear headings and consistent dates.

State the institution and qualification accurately. If you have not completed the course, identify the expected completion date. Include an accurate grade where requested or useful, rather than implying an award you have not received.

Identify placements, volunteer work and student projects as such. If including Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), explain your placement duties and dates accurately; do not imply that you completed the programme if you have not.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) includes languages, technical skills and volunteer work in its CV guidance. That supports looking beyond paid employment, but it does not establish a universal section order or eligibility rule for Nigerian employers.

Two Fictional Examples of Honest Evidence

Both examples below are invented for this guide. The candidates, activities and numbers do not describe real people. Use the approach only with your own verifiable experience.

Example A: A Graduate Applying for an Administrative Role

Context: Candidate A has a fictional completed business degree and a student project, with no office job claimed.

Project entry: “Student project, 2025: Organised 40 sample order records in a spreadsheet, flagged missing fields and prepared a one-page summary for a four-person presentation.”

Skills entry: “Spreadsheets: sorting, filtering and basic totals, used in the student project above.”

This describes the task and level of ability. It does not recast sample records as a real employer’s sales, or claim that the candidate increased revenue.

Example B: A Graduate Applying for a Communications Role

Context: Candidate B has a fictional completed language degree and helped at a student event.

Volunteer entry: “Student event volunteer, 2025: Drafted three attendee notices, checked dates and room details with the organiser, and revised the wording after feedback.”

Portfolio entry: “Available sample: a newly written fictional event notice, labelled as a practice exercise.”

This shows writing and checking work without inventing audience growth, a management title or paid communications employment. A practice sample should remain clearly labelled and should not reproduce confidential material.

Make the File Easy to Read and Submit

Follow the advert’s page limit and file format. Keep spacing and headings consistent, and inspect the exported file for cut-off text or broken characters. If a portal extracts your information, check the populated fields before submitting. The checklist to prepare a job application covers the other documents and submission record.

An applicant tracking system (ATS) is software used to manage applications. No template can guarantee an interview or be certified as “ATS-proof” for every employer. Use relevant terms accurately and avoid hidden text or repetitions intended to manipulate screening.

If you use a writing tool, check the employer’s rules and review every sentence. A polished sentence that invents an achievement makes the application less reliable.

Check Privacy and Accuracy Before Sending

Provide suitable contact information for the verified application. Keep identity-document numbers, banking details and passwords out of the CV. Ask permission before sharing a referee’s contact details, and follow any separate referee instructions in the application.

Finally, read each bullet and ask: what did I do, what evidence supports it, and can I explain it in an interview? Remove anything you cannot stand behind. The aim is a clear account of your current abilities, with enough detail for an employer to assess them.