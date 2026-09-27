Greece Stun Germany 1-0 in Augsburg Through Kourbelis Winner

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AUGSBURG, Germany – Greece produced a tactical and defensive masterclass to stun Germany with a 1-0 victory at the WWK Arena in Augsburg on Sunday evening, with second-half substitute Dimitris Kourbelis delivering the decisive blow in their UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 encounter, international sports correspondents monitored in Augsburg on Sunday night, September 27, 2026.

The result marked the first competitive defeat for Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp since taking charge of Die Mannschaft following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving the hosts frustrated after dominating territorial territory without breaching Greece’s compact defensive line.

Okay News reports that Germany monopolized possession with 76 percent of the ball and completed 664 accurate passes, but lacked a clinical edge in the final third against a disciplined Greek defensive block anchored by center-back Konstantinos Mavropanos and goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

The hosts generated several promising openings during the first half, with Joshua Kimmich directing play from midfield and Karim Adeyemi testing the flanks, but forward Younes Ebnoutalib spurned their best opportunity by sending a close-range effort wide of the upright.

Greece absorbed persistent pressure through the opening hour before making decisive tactical adjustments, introducing Kourbelis and Fotis Ioannidis on 59 minutes to inject fresh running power into their central midfield and counter-attacking transitions.

The defining moment of the match arrived in the 74th minute when Greece mounted a swift attacking break, with captain Vangelis Pavlidis holding up possession before finding Christos Tzolis, who drove across the final third and slipped a pass to the unmarked Kourbelis on the left channel to drill a low left-footed finish past goalkeeper Alexander Nübel into the bottom far corner.

Germany responded by throwing bodies forward and introducing Florian Wirtz, Serge Gnabry, and Jonathan Burkardt, but found no way past Tzolakis, who preserved the victory with five crucial saves, including two reflexive stops late in the second half.

Mavropanos provided a defensive shield in front of his goalkeeper, recording 13 clearances, three tackles, and a decisive last-man block to frustrate German attackers through five minutes of stoppage time.

The victory lifts Greece to the top of Group A2 with six points from their opening two fixtures, while Germany remain third with a single point ahead of their upcoming return clash against Greece in October.