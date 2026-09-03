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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Igbo Heroes and Icons Foundation has called on the committee of opposition parties to adopt Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, as their consensus candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Okay News reports that the Igbo Heroes and Icons Foundation endorsed Peter Obi in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Chinedu Nsofor, citing his competence, integrity, and political principles as key qualifications.

The group pointed to Peter Obi‘s performance while serving as governor of Anambra State as proof of his capacity to manage public funds.

“The record speaks for itself. Peter Obi left office with no debt burden on the state, cleared outstanding obligations, paid salaries, pensions, gratuities, contractors and other liabilities, and still handed over substantial savings to his successor,” the statement said.

The Igbo Heroes and Icons Foundation noted that Anambra State maintained fiscal stability during Peter Obi‘s administration at a time when several state governments depended on federal interventions and bailout funds.

The statement argued that the South-East remains the only major geopolitical region that has not produced an elected president since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.

“For decades, the Igbo people have supported presidential candidates from other regions in the spirit of national cohesion. We believe the time has come for other regions to reciprocate that gesture by supporting a credible South-East candidate. That candidate is Peter Obi,” the statement said.

The group added that Peter Obi‘s professional background in private business gives him the ability to transform the nation’s economy into a production-focused system driven by agriculture and industrial value creation.

“We firmly believe he is the leader best positioned to rescue Nigeria from its present economic difficulties and prevent the country from sliding further into debt, poverty and institutional decline,” the group stated.