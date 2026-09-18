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Africa’s telecommunications sector is attracting billions of dollars in investment, but policy uncertainty, high device costs, expensive spectrum and limited access to foreign exchange are making it harder for operators to reinvest and extend broadband access, according to Caroline Mbugua, Senior Director of Public Policy and Communications at the GSMA.

Mbugua said African mobile operators are projected to invest $76 billion in network infrastructure between 2025 and 2030, while the sector contributed $240 billion, equivalent to about 7.8 percent of Africa’s Gross Domestic Product, to the continent’s economy in 2025.

The industry also supported about 13 million jobs and paid $45 billion in taxes and fees during the year, with its economic contribution projected to reach $290 billion by 2030.

Okay News reports that Mbugua’s central argument is that the challenge is no longer whether investors are willing to fund African mobile networks, but whether those investments can generate returns predictable enough to attract further capital.

“The harder question is whether that investment is sustainable, in the plain financial sense. Does the capital that arrives this year earn enough, safely enough, to come back in five years and go further than it did the first time?” she wrote.

She identified risk and uncertainty as the main obstacles confronting further investment, pointing to decisions by finance ministries, regulators, operators and financial institutions.

Only 9 percent of Africans currently live outside mobile broadband coverage, according to the GSMA analysis, but close to 1 billion people live within coverage areas and remain offline.

Mbugua said this creates a commercial problem because infrastructure that is built but not used struggles to generate returns sufficient to finance further expansion.

“Investors can price risk they can measure. What raises the cost of capital is uncertainty, and much of that can be removed at very little cost,” she said.

One area identified for reform is taxation on internet-enabled devices.

Of the $45 billion paid by the mobile sector in taxes and fees in 2025, about $20 billion came from Value Added Tax, sales taxes, excise duties and customs charges on mobile phones.

Mbugua said the affordability of devices directly affects whether consumers can use networks that have already been built.

An entry-level internet-enabled phone costs an average of about 24 percent of monthly income in low- and middle-income countries and can reach as much as 80 percent of monthly income for lower-income households.

“The handset decides whether a network earns a return, and it is the most heavily taxed part of the chain,” she said.

She cited South Africa, which removed a 9 percent excise duty on entry-level smartphones in April 2025.

In the following 11 months, entry-level smartphone sales increased by 80 percent, feature phone sales declined by 87 percent, and approximately 1.1 million additional smartphones were sold.

Mbugua said the industry is not necessarily asking governments to collect less tax, but to reconsider where taxes are imposed within the digital value chain.

She also identified reliable access to foreign exchange as a condition for sustained network investment.

African operators typically earn revenue in local currencies while purchasing a significant amount of network equipment in United States dollars.

“Operators earn in local currency and buy equipment in dollars; if they cannot convert, a profitable business cannot reinvest, and no investor commits a second round into a market where the first is trapped,” she said.

Mbugua also called for telecommunications networks to be treated as critical national infrastructure, which could give operators stronger legal protection, improved grid access and more predictable access to foreign exchange.

Regulatory decisions around spectrum were identified as another area capable of lowering investment risk.

GSMA data covering more than 1,000 spectrum assignments in 102 countries found that spectrum prices in developing markets were more than three times higher than those in developed economies after adjusting for income levels.

According to the analysis, operators in markets with the highest spectrum prices could have extended their 4G networks to an additional 7.5 percent of the population if spectrum had been priced at the median level.

Countries that released spectrum two years earlier also recorded 4G coverage that was between 11 and 16 percentage points higher.

Mbugua proposed longer licence periods of at least 20 years, technology-neutral spectrum authorisation and publicly available spectrum roadmaps that allow operators to plan investment over longer periods.

She also argued that spectrum fees should be denominated in local currencies to prevent currency depreciation from automatically increasing operators’ costs.

Nigeria was cited as an example of how lower infrastructure charges can encourage capital deployment.

By October 2025, 11 Nigerian states had completely waived right-of-way fees for fibre deployment, while another 17 states had capped the charges.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) linked the reforms to more than $1 billion in additional broadband rollout commitments.

“Where a regulatory cost falls, capital follows,” Mbugua said.

She argued that operators also have responsibilities if governments reduce investment risks.

Longer licences should be matched by longer commitments to underserved areas, while critical infrastructure protections should be accompanied by greater sharing of towers and fibre rather than unnecessary duplication.

“Shared infrastructure, separate competition, is the model,” she said.

Mbugua also called for stronger collaboration between telecommunications companies and banks to make smartphones affordable to households that cannot pay the full cost of a device upfront.

She said reducing import duties helps consumers who can afford a cheaper handset but does little for families that cannot make a single payment.

Development banks, commercial banks and African pension funds were also encouraged to reconsider how they classify digital infrastructure.

Mbugua said roads, ports and power projects routinely receive financing over periods of about 20 years at infrastructure rates, while towers and fibre networks are often financed over shorter periods at technology-sector rates.

“A tower estate outlasts most roads. Treating digital assets as infrastructure would lower the cost of capital, and expensive short-term debt is a main reason second-round investment stalls,” she said.

She also pointed to universal service funds collected from mobile operators across Africa, arguing that significant amounts remain undisbursed even though they could be used to expand access in underserved communities.

For Mbugua, the clearest measure of a successful investment environment is not the number of pledges announced but whether investors return with additional capital after an initial deployment.

“The clearest sign that a market has been de-risked is whether investment happens twice,” she wrote.

“Did the operator that committed capital three years ago come back and commit more, in the same country, to harder districts than before?”

She said the practical measure of success is whether networks eventually reach more people and whether those people can afford to use them.