GTCO Completes N10 Billion Private Placement with Single Investor

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has successfully completed its N10 billion private placement, allotting all 125 million ordinary shares to a single investor.

Okay News reports that the shares, priced at N80 each, were fully subscribed in a transaction cleared by Nigeria’s capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The corporate disclosure, filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Thursday, January 22, 2026, revealed that only one application was received for the entire offer of 125,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

In a statement signed by Erhi Obebeduo, GTCO’s Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, the company confirmed that the SEC approved the basis of allotment, while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) granted regulatory consent.

The lone investor applied for and received all 125 million shares under the highest application band of 50,000,001 shares and above, translating to a total subscription value of N10 billion.

Following approvals, DataMax Registrars Limited, the registrar managing GTCO’s share registers, will immediately credit the allotted shares to the investor’s Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) account.

GTCO emphasized that the placement was not linked to any capital shortfall at its banking subsidiary, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited (GTBank), which exceeds the CBN’s minimum capital requirements for banks with international authorisation.

The N10 billion raise complied with Section 7.1 of the Guidelines for Licensing and Regulation of Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria, governing capital computation at the holding company level. As of August 2025, GTBank’s capital base stood at over N504 billion, well above regulatory thresholds.

This placement aligns with a broader shareholders’ mandate approved at the Annual General Meeting in May 2024, authorising the board to raise up to $750 million through various financial instruments.

GTCO’s share price closed at N95.60 per share on the NGX on Thursday, January 22, 2026, recording a 0.7% gain from N94.95. The stock began the year at N90.70 and has gained 5.4%, ranking 89th on the NGX in year-to-date performance.

With the allotment, GTCO’s shares outstanding now stand at 36.4 billion, with market capitalisation at N3.48 trillion, making it the seventh most valuable stock on the NGX, accounting for about 3.29% of the equity market.

GTCO’s unaudited third-quarter performance was impressive, with profit before tax of N900.8 billion, driven by 25.6% growth in interest income and 16.8% in fee income.

Despite a 26% year-on-year dip in profit before tax due to the absence of N523.2 billion in fair value gains from Q3 2024, total assets closed at N16.7 trillion, and shareholders’ funds grew to N3.3 trillion. GTCO’s capital adequacy ratio remained strong at 36.5%.

Asset quality improved, with IFRS 9 Stage 3 Loans at 3.3% for GTBank and 4.4% for the Group in Q3 2025, down from 3.5% and 5.2% in Q3 2024. The cost of risk improved to 2.2% from 4.9% in December 2024.

The loan book grew 16.5% to N3.24 trillion from N2.79 trillion in December 2024, while deposit liabilities rose 16.0% to N12.06 trillion.