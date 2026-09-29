Guinea-Bissau Beat Nigeria 3-0 in AFCON Qualifying Match

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BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — Guinea-Bissau defeated Nigeria 3-0 in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group L match at the 24 de Setembro National Stadium in Bissau on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Okay News reports that Franculino Djú opened the scoring for the hosts in the 15th minute, firing a left-footed shot past Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali after receiving a pass in the box from Renato Nhaga.

Nigeria came close to an equaliser before half-time when Alex Iwobi set up Ademola Lookman, but Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Embadjé made a save to deny the effort.

The hosts doubled their lead through Mama Baldé in the 65th minute. Mama Baldé received the ball from Mamadi Camará on the left side before sending a low shot into the net.

Nigeria made tactical substitutions in an attempt to reduce the deficit, bringing on George Ilenikhena and Raphael Onyedika to replace Akor Adams and Wilfred Ndidi in the 75th minute. George Ilenikhena attempted to score in the 85th minute, but Embadjé made another save to protect the lead.

Guinea-Bissau secured the victory in stoppage time when Álvaro Djaló scored the third goal following a through ball from Tamble Monteiro. The result leaves Nigeria with further fixtures ahead in their qualifying campaign, following a previous 2-1 win over Madagascar.