Guinea’s Doumbouya Sacks 173 Soldiers, Including 2021 Coup Leader

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CONAKRY, Guinea – Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya has ordered the immediate dismissal of 173 military personnel from the country’s armed forces for alleged desertion, including a senior commander who played a pivotal role in the September 2021 coup that brought him to power, state television announced on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The dismissals, enacted through a presidential decree read out on the national broadcaster Radio Télévision Guinéenne (RTG) by the Minister Secretary-General of the Presidency, General Amara Camara, affect personnel across several elite formations, including the Special Forces Group (GFS) and the Autonomous Airborne Troops Battalion (BATA).

Okay News reports that among those formally expelled is Colonel Michel Lamah, a prominent special forces officer who became an international face of the September 5, 2021 putsch when he was photographed escorting deposed President Alpha Condé from the presidential palace in Conakry.

The decree cited Articles 24 and 25 of the General Statute for Military Personnel regarding disciplinary action for abandonment of post, though authorities did not disclose the specific timelines or circumstances surrounding the alleged desertions.

The sweeping purge is viewed by regional security analysts as part of Doumbouya’s broader efforts to consolidate executive authority and eliminate potential dissent within the military hierarchy following his formal transition to civilian leadership.

Doumbouya, 41, who initially pledged not to participate in democratic elections following the military takeover, reversed his commitment and secured a landslide 87 percent victory in last December’s presidential election after leading opposition groups—including the RPG Arc-en-Ciel and the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG)—were barred from the ballot.

Since seizing power, the administration has maintained tight control over public assembly, suspended key political movements, and clamped down on independent media organizations while focusing national economic policy on domestic value addition and bauxite processing reforms across the mineral-rich West African nation.