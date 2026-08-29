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NIAMEY, Niger – Heavy sustained gunfire and artillery explosions rocked several strategic districts across Niger’s capital, Niamey, in the early hours of Saturday, August 29, 2026, as armed assailants launched coordinated attacks targeting Diori Hamani International Airport, the Base 101 military garrison, and the security cordon around the presidential palace.

The intense shooting began overnight and intensified near the presidential compound before spreading toward the international airport corridor, where bursts of heavy weapons fire resumed around 02:13 GMT, triggering immediate security cordons across the capital.

Okay News reports that a senior security source confirmed that armed elements attempted to breach the defensive perimeter of the presidency while launching an assault on airport infrastructure before facing heavy counter-fire from elite presidential guard units and armed forces detachments.

Bana Wagana Ibrahim, a member of Niger’s Bureau of the Consultative Council and a deputy in the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) Parliament, confirmed on Saturday that Base 101—a pivotal airbase and military installation adjoining the airport—came under direct hostile assault before security forces neutralized the threat.

“Another cowardly attack on Base 101 and once again our defence and security forces ensured the situation is under control,” Ibrahim stated, reassuring residents that military units successfully repelled the advance.

A second security official indicated that ground troops and rapid-response tactical teams launched sweeping counter-insurgency search operations across adjoining districts, neutralizing several attackers while pursuing remnants of the armed group who fled the perimeter.

The security breach comes against a backdrop of heightened regional fragility in the uranium-rich West African nation, which has been governed by a military junta led by General Abdourahamane Tiani since the July 2023 coup that toppled democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Since taking power, the Niamey administration has severed long-standing military defense pacts with Western allies, forged closer strategic security cooperation with Russia, and formally exited the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) alongside military-led neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso under the mutual defense pact of the Alliance of Sahel States.

Despite security pledges by the ruling military council, the central Sahel continues to confront persistent insurgencies from militant networks affiliated with al-Qaeda and Islamic State, with authorities tightening urban security around key national infrastructure, mining facilities, and government headquarters in Niamey.