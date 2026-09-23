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DURBAN, South Africa – At least 11 people, including a woman believed to be pregnant, have been killed after three unidentified gunmen stormed a residential property and opened fire on guests during a late-night house party in the KwaMakhutha township south of Durban, the South African Police Service confirmed on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The deadly assault occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, when the armed assailants forced entry into a private home in the Ziko area of the township, approximately 30 kilometers south of the coastal metropolis of Durban, where a social gathering of 14 people was taking place.

Okay News reports that forensic teams and detectives from the eThekwini District Tracing Team cordoned off the perimeter following the attack, confirming that 10 victims died instantly inside the residence from multiple high-velocity gunshot wounds, while an eleventh victim succumbed to severe trauma after being evacuated to a regional medical facility.

Three surviving victims who sustained critical gunshot wounds remain hospitalized under armed protective watch as emergency trauma teams administer specialized surgical treatment.

“Information available at this stage suggests that 13 men and one woman, who is believed to be pregnant, were reportedly having a party inside a house when three men arrived and opened fire on them,” provincial police authorities confirmed in an official operational briefing issued on Wednesday morning.

Before escaping the crime scene on foot, the gunmen set ablaze a white motor vehicle parked outside the premises that reportedly belonged to one of the deceased victims, leaving the charred chassis outside the entrance of the cordoned property.

While law enforcement agencies have not formally established the motive behind the killings, provincial crime intelligence operatives disclosed that several of the deceased were individuals previously profiled in connection with illegal enterprises, indicating that inter-gang conflict remains an active line of inquiry.

“Although the motive of the shooting cannot be confirmed yet, a feud between rival groupings cannot be ruled out,” police investigators stated, adding that specific investigative leads are being protected to prevent compromising operational efforts to apprehend the three perpetrators.

Reacting to the massacre, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli condemned the loss of life, stating that the brutality of the attack has plunged the local township and the entire province into profound shock and grief, while directing provincial law enforcement to deploy specialized anti-gang units to track down the killers.

The township massacre underscores chronic public safety concerns across South Africa, where despite recent official quarterly police metrics indicating marginal decreases in aggregate violent crime, homicide frequencies remain exceptionally high by global standards.

According to analytical data compiled by the Institute for Security Studies, residential properties have increasingly become high-risk settings for violent crime, with approximately 73 per cent of the 19,427 serious assaults recorded by national police in the first quarter of 2026 occurring within domestic spaces.