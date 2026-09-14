Gunmen Kill 15 in Separate Attacks Across Plateau State

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JOS, Nigeria — Suspected terrorists killed at least 15 people in separate attacks across Jos South, Mangu, and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Sunday night.

Spokesman for the Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the details of the primary incident to reporters on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. Okay News reports that suspected terrorists opened fire on a passenger vehicle at Dungus community in Jos South Local Government Area at around 9:40 p.m. WAT on Sept. 13, 2026, killing nine passengers.

Rwang Tengwong said, “The incident happened around 9.40 p.m. The victims were all passengers travelling to Jos when the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle. Among those killed was a member of Operation Rainbow. It is a very sad development, and we lament the loss of lives.”

Several passengers sustained gunshot wounds during the shooting and were rushed to nearby hospitals, where some later died. Musa Dauda, a resident of the Dungus community, confirmed that injured passengers were taken to the hospital and that several died while receiving treatment. Musa Dauda said, “Some of the passengers who were injured were taken to the hospital, but some of them died while receiving treatment. Others are still in the hospital receiving treatment.”

In a separate overnight attack in Mangu Local Government Area, gunmen attacked Vodni in Pushit District, killing two people and injuring four others. The four injured individuals were transferred to a hospital in Mangu town for medical care.

At around the same time, gunmen launched another attack at Tahoos in Riyom Local Government Area, killing two people.

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, and the Media Officer for Operation Enduring Peace, Chinonso Oteh, had not responded to enquiries regarding the attacks at the time of publication.