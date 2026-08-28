Gunmen Kill Kogi APC Chairman Ishaq Yunusa, Abduct Passenger

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LOKOJA, Nigeria – Armed assailants shot and killed Nigeria‘s ruling political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), chairman for Dekina Local Government Area in Kogi State, Hon. Ishaq Yunusa, and abducted a passenger from his vehicle along the Itobe-Ochadamu Expressway on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Okay News reports that Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Afusat Saliu, confirmed the attack in a statement released on Friday, August 28, 2026. Saliu stated that the ambush occurred at approximately 5:00 p.m. WAT when gunmen emerged from the surrounding bush near Ojuwo Olijo in Ofu Local Government Area and opened fire on motorists.

Law enforcement officers subsequently discovered an abandoned blue Toyota Corolla bearing registration number GWA 636 CH along the highway. “The driver, identified as Hon. Ishaq Yunusa, was found dead in the vehicle, while another occupant was taken into the bush by the assailants,” the statement said.

The police command, in collaboration with other security agencies, initiated search operations in the surrounding forest to locate the abducted passenger and apprehend the attackers. The body of the deceased chairman was evacuated to Grimard Hospital in Anyigba for an autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police for Kogi State, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, directed sustained security operations along the transport corridor and ordered efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. The command urged motorists and residents along the route to report suspicious movements to security agencies.

The statement added that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.