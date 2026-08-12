Gunmen Kill Two, Burn Houses in Plateau Communities

JOS, Nigeria — Gunmen have killed two persons, injured one and set houses ablaze during attacks across four communities in Plateau State, Nigeria, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Okay News reports that the Berom Youth Moulders-Association confirmed the incidents through a statement released on August 12, 2026, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong.

The attacks occurred on Tuesday night in Gwa-Wereng Rim, Kyeng Village in Bachi District, Dorong, and Jol Village. Bulus Mwagwong, also known as Dikko, was killed at Gwa-Wereng Rim, while his cousin, Yakubu, sustained injuries during the invasion.

A 47-year-old resident named Stephen Dachollom Kaze was killed at Kyeng Village at approximately 8:30 p.m. A local resident, Lyop Gabriel, stated that the assault in Gwa-Wereng Rim began at about 9:30 p.m. when armed attackers entered the area and fired upon residents.

In Dorong, attackers set residential buildings on fire, destroying property and causing residents to flee. Armed individuals engaged local vigilantes in a gunfight at Jol Village.

The National President of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, condemned the violence. The association called on security agencies to increase personnel in vulnerable areas and apprehend the culprits.

The spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, was unreachable for comment as his telephone was switched off.