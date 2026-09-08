Haaland Double Fires Manchester City to 2-0 Win Over FC Porto

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PORTO, Portugal – A clinical second-half double from Erling Haaland propelled Manchester City to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over FC Porto in their opening UEFA Champions League league-phase fixture at the Estádio do Dragão on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, launching the English champions’ continental campaign with maximum points.

The encounter delivered an intense and physical tactical battle, with the reigning Portuguese champions testing Enzo Maresca’s side across a scoreless, fractured opening period before City’s attacking quality broke the game open after the interval.

Okay News reports that following a combative first half that yielded four yellow cards and limited clear openings, the visitors required less than two minutes of second-half play to break the deadlock in northern Portugal.

City carved through Porto’s defensive structure down the left flank straight from the restart, as Rayan Cherki orchestrated a swift passing sequence before feeding Enzo Fernández, whose cross was directed into the corner by Haaland in the 46th minute to hand the visitors the lead.

Porto responded with sustained offensive pressure, forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into sharp interventions as Alan Varela and André Silva threatened from close range, while Francesco Farioli introduced Seko Fofana, Hwang In-beom, and Borja Sainz to restore attacking momentum.

At the opposite end, Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa delivered a series of acrobatic saves to deny Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, and Antoine Semenyo from extending City’s advantage on the counter-attack.

Maresca made key tactical adjustments down the final stretch, introducing Mateo Kovačić and Rayan Aït-Nouri to reinforce midfield control and stretch the flanks against the tiring hosts.

The tactical shift bore fruit in the 90th minute when Aït-Nouri drove into the penalty area from the left wing and squared a low delivery into the path of Haaland, who swept a first-time finish past Diogo Costa into the net to complete his brace and confirm all three points.

Emotions boiled over in stoppage time as Porto midfielder Pablo Rosario hauled Haaland down near the halfway line, sparking a brief confrontation that resulted in yellow cards for both players from Polish referee Szymon Marciniak.

The 2-0 result ensures Manchester City begin their 36-team Champions League league phase alongside fellow opening-night winners, while Porto turn their focus back to domestic league action before their next European assignment.