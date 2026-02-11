Haaland Equals Colin Bell as Man City Beat Fulham to Close in on Arsenal

Manchester City thrashed Fulham to claim a 3-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium. The win sees the Citizens maintain pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

First-half goals from Antoine Semenyo, Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland ensured Pep Guardiola’s side secured all three points in emphatic fashion.

Semenyo opened the scoring midway through the first half, reacting quickest after a cross caused confusion in the Fulham defence. O’Reilly doubled the advantage minutes later with a composed finish following neat build-up play involving Semenyo. Haaland then added the third before the break, finishing confidently from Phil Foden’s assist to register his 153rd goal for the club. Okay News understands that Halaand’s goal means he has drawn level with City legend Colin Bell in the all-time scoring charts.

The result moves City to 53 points from 26 matches, just three behind Arsenal, who still have a game in hand. Guardiola praised his team’s first-half display and focus, while O’Reilly highlighted the squad’s determination to keep applying pressure in the title race. City now turn their attention to the FA Cup, with a fourth-round clash against Salford City next.