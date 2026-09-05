Haaland Header Sends Man City Clear at Top as New Signings Debut

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MANCHESTER, United Kingdom – Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the match as Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, September 5, 2026, keeping the champions clear at the top of the table.

The fixture marked the competitive debuts of summer deadline-day arrivals Enzo Fernández and Iliman Ndiaye, who both stepped directly into the starting lineup as City preserved a 100 percent winning record through their opening three fixtures of the domestic season.

Okay News reports that the decisive moment arrived midway through the first half in the 26th minute, when Argentine midfielder Fernández found Antoine Semenyo on the right flank, whose pinpoint cross was met by a thumping header from Haaland after the Norwegian striker peeled away from his marker.

The visiting side, making their first-ever top-flight trip to the Etihad Stadium, had almost stunned the hosts inside the opening exchanges following uncharacteristic defensive lapses by the home side.

A misplaced backpass from defender Abdukodir Khusanov rolled under the foot of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who scrambled back desperately to clear the ball off the goal line, before a wayward pass from Semenyo released Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi on a direct run on goal, only for the Coventry striker to drag his effort narrowly wide of the upright.

City responded by tightening control through midfield, with French playmaker Rayan Cherki creating openings for Haaland before striking the inside of the post with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Coventry goalkeeper Carl Rushworth kept the visitors within touching distance before the interval, producing a sharp reaction save to deny Haaland a second goal after the striker rode a heavy challenge inside the box from Bobby Thomas.

Haaland had another effort disallowed shortly before the hour mark when he turned home a delivery from Fernández, only for the assistant referee’s flag to rule the Argentine playmaker offside in the buildup.

Donnarumma was called upon to protect the slender advantage during a tense second half, making a diving stop low to his right to deny an equalizer from Loum Tchaouna before producing a point-blank reaction save to thwart substitute forward Ellis Simms in the closing stages.

Speaking after the final whistle, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca acknowledged that his team had been forced to endure uncomfortable moments to claim maximum points.

“It’s an important win, different from the first two. They have all been different,” Maresca said. “Today, 9/10 times you finish conceding because we kept them alive by missing chances. In the end we finished by suffering together and it’s an important win. I’m very happy. I know the players day-by-day, we know each other. It means we will get better and better.”

Senegalese winger Ndiaye, who completed a £65 million (approximately $86 million) transfer from Everton on deadline day, expressed satisfaction with his performance after completing 87 minutes on the left flank.

“[We] started with a win, so it couldn’t get any better. It felt great, obviously we wanted to win the game,” Ndiaye said. “It was hard leaving Everton. I said I wanted to be playing at the highest level, playing in the big leagues – the Champions League. I’ve worked really hard since I was young. Obviously, the moment finally arrived. I am not going to stop here – it is just the beginning.”

The victory leaves Manchester City three points clear at the summit of the Premier League, with attention now turning to continental competition as the club travels to Portugal to face FC Porto in their UEFA Champions League group opener on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. WAT (GMT+1).