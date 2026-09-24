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OSLO, Norway – Manchester City talisman Erling Braut Haaland has surpassed the career international goal tallies of legendary strikers Ronaldo Nazário and Zlatan Ibrahimović after scoring a decisive brace during Norway’s 3-2 victory over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, international sports correspondents monitored in Oslo on Friday morning, September 25, 2026.

The 26-year-old center-forward took his international haul to 64 goals in just 56 senior appearances for his country, maintaining an unprecedented scoring ratio of 1.14 goals per match that further solidifies his standing as one of the most prolific marksmen in the modern era of world football.

Okay News reports that with his two-goal display at the Ullevaal Stadion on Thursday night, Haaland moved clear of Brazilian two-time FIFA World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazário and Sweden’s record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimović, both of whom concluded their storied international careers with 62 goals.

Haaland opened his account in the 18th minute to double Norway’s advantage, arriving shortly after his Manchester City teammate Oscar Bobb broke the deadlock four minutes earlier.

The opener demonstrated the clinical finishing that has come to define the striker’s career, latching onto a reverse pass from dynamic winger Antonio Nusa on the left flank before drilling a low, powerful effort directly through the legs of the Danish goalkeeper.

Denmark fought back to level the contest through goals from Mikkel Damsgaard and Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, setting up a tense finale before Haaland struck the match-winner in the 74th minute.

Capitalizing on an inventive short-corner routine, Haaland peeled away toward the near post to meet a driven delivery, converting with a commanding first-time strike to seal all three points for Ståle Solbakken’s side.

The landmark performance for Norway continues Haaland’s devastating start to the 2026–27 European club season with Manchester City, where he has already registered seven goals in seven matches across all competitions, including five goals in five Premier League appearances and two strikes in the UEFA Champions League.

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2022, the Norwegian striker has amassed 169 goals and 30 assists in 205 club fixtures, spearheading Manchester City’s charge toward two Premier League championships, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League crown.

Haaland’s 64-goal haul for Norway cements his position atop the nation’s all-time scoring charts, with football historians noting that his current pace could position him to challenge the all-time international scoring record if he maintains his physical durability over the next decade.