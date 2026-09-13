Haaland Strikes as 10-Man Man City Beat Man United in 199th Derby

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MANCHESTER, England – Ten-man Manchester City Football Club secured a contentious 1-0 victory over rivals Manchester United Football Club in the 199th Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2026, as Norwegian talisman Erling Haaland struck in the second half following an explosive first-half dismissal of Phil Foden, sports correspondents confirmed in Manchester.

The hard-fought derby triumph maintains Manchester City’s flawless start to the Premier League campaign, moving Pep Guardiola’s side alongside Arsenal at the summit of the table with maximum points from their opening four matches.

Okay News reports that an otherwise cagey opening to the encounter erupted into controversy in the 23rd minute when Foden was shown a straight red card following a heated confrontation with United captain Bruno Fernandes, with video assistant referees ruling that the England international kicked out at the Portuguese midfielder’s midriff with both feet.

The dismissal provoked immediate debate among television analysts, with former United captain Roy Keane asserting that Fernandes instigated the altercation, while Gary Neville noted on co-commentary that Foden’s kicking reaction breached the threshold for violent conduct.

Despite enjoying a numerical advantage, Erik ten Hag’s side struggled to break down City’s disciplined defensive shape, coming closest to breaking the deadlock when Marcus Rashford struck the foot of the post with a 28-yard free-kick before the interval and Kobbie Mainoo saw a curling second-half effort rebound off the woodwork.

The decisive breakthrough arrived on the hour mark under heavy scrutiny, as Haaland arrived at the back post to convert a low delivery, prompting an immediate offside flag that was overturned by semi-automated offside technology.

However, the legitimacy of the goal sparked fierce debate after replays indicated that City midfielder Enzo Fernández was standing in an offside position and attempting to play the ball directly in front of United defender Lisandro Martínez prior to Haaland’s finish.

The Premier League Match Centre clarified that the goal was validated because Fernández did not make physical contact with the ball, although commentators argued that the midfielder’s positioning and movement actively impacted Martínez’s ability to defend the cross.

Fernández nearly doubled the visitors’ lead in the 68th minute when his stinging drive was pushed onto the post by Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens, before United mounted a frantic late assault in search of an equalizer.

United squandered their best chance to level when central defender Harry Maguire headed wide from an inswinging corner kick in the 86th minute, before City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a magnificent point-blank reflex stop five minutes into stoppage time to deny substitute Bryan Mbeumo and seal all three points for the champions.