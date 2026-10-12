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United States economists Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford have won the 2026 Nobel memorial prize in economics for research into how governments and central banks can limit economic swings.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award on October 12, 2026, recognising their work “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation”.

Their models examine how decisions by households and businesses, including expectations about the future, shape the wider economy. The academy said this approach helps policymakers assess the effects of fiscal and monetary measures.

Okay News reports that Hall is affiliated with Stanford University in California, while Woodford is at Columbia University in New York.

Hall is an applied economist whose research includes employment, inflation, technology and competition. He served as president of the American Economic Association in 2010, according to his Stanford biography.

Woodford is Columbia’s John Bates Clark Professor of Political Economy. He wrote Interest and Prices: Foundations of a Theory of Monetary Policy and his current research examines how limits in human decision-making affect economic behaviour, according to the university.

The award’s formal name is the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. The two economists will divide the 12 million Swedish kronor prize equally.