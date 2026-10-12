Today

Hall and Woodford Win 2026 Economics Prize for Stabilisation Research

Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford will share the 2026 economics prize for research into how decisions by households and businesses shape economic stabilisation.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Economist Robert E. Hall smiles outdoors in a blue striped shirt in a 2005 file photograph.
Robert E. Hall in a 2005 file photo.

United States economists Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford have won the 2026 Nobel memorial prize in economics for research into how governments and central banks can limit economic swings.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award on October 12, 2026, recognising their work “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation”.

Their models examine how decisions by households and businesses, including expectations about the future, shape the wider economy. The academy said this approach helps policymakers assess the effects of fiscal and monetary measures.

Okay News reports that Hall is affiliated with Stanford University in California, while Woodford is at Columbia University in New York.

Hall is an applied economist whose research includes employment, inflation, technology and competition. He served as president of the American Economic Association in 2010, according to his Stanford biography.

Woodford is Columbia’s John Bates Clark Professor of Political Economy. He wrote Interest and Prices: Foundations of a Theory of Monetary Policy and his current research examines how limits in human decision-making affect economic behaviour, according to the university.

The award’s formal name is the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. The two economists will divide the 12 million Swedish kronor prize equally.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Advertisement

About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center