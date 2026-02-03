Havertz Breaks Chelsea Hearts as Arsenal Book Wembley Spot

Arsenal are heading to Wembley after edging Chelsea 1–0 at the Emirates on Tuesday night to seal a 4–2 aggregate win and reach the Carabao Cup final for the first time in eight years. Former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz was the hero, scoring deep into stoppage time to cap a tense semi-final second leg.

The match itself was cagey for long spells, with both sides struggling to create clear chances in the first half. Chelsea tried to grow into the game as the rain poured, while Arsenal looked comfortable protecting the advantage they carried from the first leg. A few half-chances came and went, but goalkeepers were rarely seriously tested.

Okay News reports that the visitors pushed numbers forward late on in search of a dramatic comeback, leaving spaces at the back. Arsenal took full advantage in the sixth minute of added time when a swift counter-attack saw Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice combine before setting up Havertz, who calmly rounded the keeper and slotted home against his former club.

The late strike sparked wild celebrations inside the Emirates as Arsenal confirmed their place in the final, where either Manchester City or Newcastle await at Wembley on March 22. Mikel Arteta’s side now turn their attention back to the Premier League, full of confidence after another big night under the lights in north London.