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Update: Nigerian Air Force Confirms ATR-42 Crash in Ondo

The Nigerian Air Force identified the aircraft that crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, as an ATR-42 and said search-and-rescue operations were underway.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published Updated
File photo of an Italian Customs Service ATR 42MP taking off at Fairford, England, in July 2005; unrelated to the Ondo crash.
File photo: An Italian Customs Service ATR 42MP at Fairford, England, in July 2005. This aircraft is unrelated to the Ondo incident. Photo: Adrian Pingstone / Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that one of its ATR-42 aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, in southwestern Nigeria’s Ondo State, on Monday, October 5, 2026.

“The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred,” Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Air Force’s director of public relations and information, said in a statement.

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said in an update posted on X: “Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board.” These are provisional occupant figures, not a casualty count.

Okay News reports that the Air Force said it had launched a search-and-rescue operation with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies.

The Ondo State Police Command also confirmed the crash. Its spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, said: “Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, as efforts to establish the full circumstances continue.”

Neither the Air Force statement nor Keyamo’s update provided a casualty total or a cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Further details will be provided as they are confirmed.

Correction and update note, October 5, 2026: Our initial report described a helicopter based on early local reports. The Nigerian Air Force subsequently identified the aircraft as an ATR-42, a fixed-wing plane. We have corrected the headline and report and replaced the helicopter file photograph with an unrelated ATR-42 file photograph. This update also adds police confirmation and Keyamo’s preliminary passenger and crew figures. We regret the error in the aircraft’s description.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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