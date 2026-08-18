Hichilema Re-Elected Zambia President for Second Term

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LUSAKA, Zambia – President Hakainde Hichilema has won a second five-year term in office after securing 60% of the vote, according to the country’s electoral commission.

Hichilema defeated his closest challenger, Brian Mundubile, who received 38% of the vote, while the remaining 12 candidates secured significantly smaller shares. Okay News reports that the result followed a disputed election process marked by allegations of irregularities and political tensions.

Mundubile, 55, had earlier claimed victory and alleged discrepancies between results recorded at polling stations and those announced during the official count. He also alleged military involvement at some tallying centres, without providing evidence.

Hichilema, 64, thanked voters after being declared the winner and said the result demonstrated Zambia’s commitment to resolving political differences through peaceful democratic elections.

“We are truly humbled by the trust you have placed in our hands,” Hichilema said, while acknowledging voters who supported opposition candidates and promising to continue working for them.

Hundreds of supporters of Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) took to the streets of Lusaka wearing the party’s red colours to celebrate the result.

The election was also overshadowed by the arrest of opposition figures during a police and military operation at the home of Mundubile on Friday. Authorities accused those arrested of plotting an insurrection, a claim Mundubile rejected as fabricated.

Mundubile said armed personnel used an armoured vehicle to break through his gate before damaging doors and windows and opening fire. He also denied allegations that military-grade weapons or a militia were being kept at his residence.

Hichilema’s election agent, Mulambo Haimbe, rejected Mundubile’s account and said criminal charges were being prepared against those arrested. He added that any legal challenge to the election result would be dealt with through the courts.

The electoral commission briefly suspended the counting and announcement of results a day after voting following reports of violence against polling officials and the theft of marked ballot papers. The suspension was lifted later that day.

Regional and international observers described election day as largely peaceful but raised concerns over late electoral reforms, media freedom and access to media during the campaign.

Observers from the Southern African Development Community said they had recorded, but could not independently verify, reports of intimidation, assault, abductions and property damage in five provinces. They also warned that the temporary suspension of the results process could undermine public confidence in the election.

Zambia has maintained a record of peaceful transfers of presidential power since the return to multiparty democracy in 1991. It remains unclear whether the opposition will formally challenge Hichilema’s re-election.