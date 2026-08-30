‘Hisbah Not Allowed in Plateau State’ – Governor Mutfwang

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JOS, Nigeria – Plateau State Governor Barrister Caleb Mutfwang has directed an immediate and comprehensive halt to the operations of an unauthorized group reportedly enforcing religious codes under the banner of “Hisbah” in parts of Jos North Local Government Area, declaring the group’s conduct unlawful, unrecognized, and intolerable, the state government announced on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

The executive order followed actionable intelligence and widespread complaints by residents detailing alleged harassment, extortion, intimidation, and the arbitrary imposition of extra-legal rules by members of the self-appointed enforcement body.

Okay News reports that Governor Mutfwang directed the Plateau State Police Command and complementary security agencies to immediately identify, apprehend, investigate, and prosecute all individuals associated with the illegal outfit in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In an official statement issued in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Gyang Bere, the governor affirmed that the state operates under a singular constitutional framework and legitimate governmental authority that permits no parallel policing structures.

“No individual or group has the authority to appoint itself the government of Plateau State,” Mutfwang declared. “The responsibility for enforcing the law belongs to duly constituted authorities acting within the law.”

The Governor warned that the state administration will decisively resist any attempt by non-state actors or vigilante clusters to usurp statutory powers, enforce unauthorized restrictions, or sanction citizens outside established judicial processes.

Clarifying the scope of the administrative action, Governor Mutfwang emphasized that the crackdown is not aimed at suppressing any faith, ethnicity, or community, but is strictly designed to uphold the rule of law and safeguard individual freedoms.

“This directive is not directed at any religion, ethnic group or community,” the Governor explained. “Plateau State remains home to people of diverse faiths, ethnicities and backgrounds, all of whom are entitled to equal protection under the law. The issue before the Government is solely one of lawful conduct and legitimate authority.”

Reaffirming that every resident possesses the constitutional right to live, worship, work, and engage in legitimate economic activities without fear of harassment, Mutfwang reiterated his administration’s resolve to preserve the state’s enduring heritage of peaceful inter-religious and inter-ethnic coexistence.