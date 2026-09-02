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ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council has uncovered forged presidential and legislative documents, 58 bank accounts, and an alleged ₦400 million ($250,000 USD) fraud scheme.

Okay News reports that Rep. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, chairman of the committee, stated that the preliminary findings established the council was not lawfully created by the Federal Government of Nigeria and that documents used to confer official legitimacy were forged.

The committee exonerated Nigeria’s Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, from allegations that he authorised, established, or participated in the activities of the purported agency. Evidence obtained from the State House established that a appointment letter bearing his signature was fabricated, and Femi Gbajabiamila had previously alerted the Nigeria Police Force, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate the entity.

The lawmakers uncovered a forged document presented as Presidential Executive Order No. 5 dated February 24, 2026, as well as an electronically altered document presented as an Act of the National Assembly. A letter dated November 7, 2024, bearing the name of a non-existent official, Akambi Adewale, was used to request an administrative code from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The investigation revealed that Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, who was presented as Director-General of the entity, was linked to approximately 58 bank accounts, with more than 30 operated under various agencies, companies, or foundations. The panel is also investigating ₦400 million ($250,000 USD) paid in four instalments by a private company to Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi for a contract to renovate a residence claimed to be his official housing.

The committee found that the entity illegally occupied office accommodation within the Federal Secretariat Complex and recruited approximately 39 employees. The Budget Office of the Federation and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation remain under scrutiny over how the organization gained administrative recognition.

The committee recommended that anti-corruption agencies conclude investigations, prosecute individuals where evidence exists, and trace and freeze proceeds of unlawful activity before the panel submits its final report to the House of Representatives.