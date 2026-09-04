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How Military Rescues Abducted Victims, by Defence Minister

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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How Military Rescues Abducted Victims, by Defence Minister
Nigeria Defence Minister Christopher Musa.

ABUJA, Nigeria — Security forces rescue kidnapping victims without bloodshed by encircling terrorist locations, blocking escape routes, and cutting off essential supplies.

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), disclosed the strategic maneuvers on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Okay News reports that Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.) said troops focus on isolating armed groups rather than engaging in direct combat that could harm captives.

The defense minister stated that military maneuvers frequently compel criminals to abandon their hostages. He noted that terrorists scatter and leave captives behind when confronted by security assets such as drones.

The defense strategy relies on starving hostile groups of critical supplies to force their retreat. Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.) said security forces block avenues to deny insurgents access to fuel, water, and food.

Financial monitoring serves as another tool in tracking criminal networks across the country. The Central Bank of Nigeria is working with security agencies to trace funds used for ransom payments to locate perpetrators.

The defense minister appealed to state governors to stop distributing high-capacity motorcycles as palliatives or constituency project items. Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.) stated that criminal elements frequently acquire these vehicles to maintain mobility and evade capture in rugged terrain.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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