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Nigeria’s HubPharm Africa has won the US$30,000 top prize at the second Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Startup Awards, the regional bloc announced on Friday, October 2, 2026.

The healthcare business, led by co-founder and chief executive Tope Kareem, received the award at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on September 30.

Okay News reports that Senegal’s Gaynako and Côte d’Ivoire’s My Opinion received US$20,000 and US$15,000, respectively, according to the commission’s announcement. Gaynako makes livestock feed from invasive Typha plants.

HubPharm describes itself as a specialist pharmacy whose services include prescription management and medicine delivery. Its website says patients can submit prescriptions through WhatsApp or email, with a pharmacist reviewing each request before delivery or collection is arranged.

The company also says it coordinates with doctors for patients receiving long-term care and provides medication reminders through a WhatsApp-based service called Afiya. It says patients can request prescription refills by telephone or in person, as well as through its digital channels.

In an earlier briefing on the competition, ECOWAS said the 2026 edition received 8,679 registrations from its 12 member states. Of those, 1,499 applications qualified for evaluation. A selection process supported by the International Trade Centre produced 60 finalists.

Those finalists worked across six areas: education technology; financial technology; health technology; agriculture and food systems; clean technology and green innovation; and tourism, hospitality and travel technology.

Before the awards, they attended a five-day masterclass covering subjects including market access, regional expansion, fundraising and pitching. The commission said the programme was intended to help businesses find investment and customers beyond their home markets.

The ceremony also included the launch of the ECOWAS Private Sector Development Academy and startup networks. The commission said these would connect entrepreneurs and other private-sector participants and support the exchange of business knowledge.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture Dehpue Yenpea Zuo urged the finalists to use the competition to establish relationships with investors, potential partners and other entrepreneurs across the region.

All 60 finalists are to receive six months of business-development support, alongside mentoring and access to investors, according to the commission’s programme briefing.