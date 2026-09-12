Hull City Hold Chelsea to 2-2 Draw at the Bridge

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

LONDON, England – Newly promoted Hull City extended their impressive unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign after holding Chelsea Football Club to a pulsating 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, September 12, 2026, with Brazilian forward João Pedro striking in the second half to salvage a point for the hosts.

The Tigers, returning to the English top flight following a nine-year absence, arrived in west London brimming with confidence after an opening-day triumph over Manchester United and demonstrated tactical discipline under sustained pressure from Xabi Alonso’s side.

Okay News reports that Chelsea seized early momentum inside seven minutes when quick combination play between Cole Palmer and João Pedro released Morgan Rogers, who dispatched a clinical, low right-footed strike past Greek goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis at the near post.

Rather than retreating, Tim Walter’s visitors responded with composure and found parity in the 28th minute when left-sided wing-back Ryan Giles delivered a pinpoint long-range cross that found Mohamed Belloumi, who volleyed the ball emphatically past Emiliano Martínez.

Belloumi struck again just six minutes later to complete a stunning turnaround, pouncing after Nigerian international Semi Ajayi headed an inswinging corner kick against the woodwork, allowing Oli McBurnie to set up the Algerian winger to fire home via a deflection.

Trailed at the interval, Alonso made an immediate tactical switch by introducing Spanish full-back Pep Chavarría in place of Jorrel Hato to solidify Chelsea’s defensive flank and contain Hull’s direct transitions.

The visitors nearly extended their advantage early in the second half when McBurnie forced a point-blank save from Martínez, keeping the Blues within striking distance before parity was restored in the 66th minute.

Collecting an incisive delivery from Palmer on the edge of the penalty area, João Pedro held off defensive pressure before unleashing an unstoppable left-footed strike into the top corner to level the contest.

Despite late pressure and the introduction of Danny Welbeck and Estêvão Willian in search of a decisive winner, Hull City’s five-man backline held firm through five minutes of stoppage time to secure a memorable away point and keep their top-flight momentum intact.