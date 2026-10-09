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Hurricane Isaias approached the United States’ northern Gulf Coast with winds of 120 mph (195 km/h) on October 9, 2026, as forecasters warned of life-threatening storm surge and a possible major-hurricane landfall in the western Florida Panhandle that evening.

The National Hurricane Center said the Category 3 storm was about 160 miles (255 km) south of Pensacola, Florida, at 12:00 noon Central Daylight Time, or 5:00 p.m. UTC. It was moving north-northeast at 16 mph (26 km/h).

Okay News reports that the centre’s 10:00 a.m. advisory forecast Isaias to reach the coast at or near major-hurricane strength. Its position update two hours later kept the maximum sustained wind estimate unchanged.

A storm surge warning covered the coast from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Suwannee River in Florida. The centre forecast water levels of 6–9 feet above ground between the Alabama–Florida border and Grayton Beach if the peak surge coincided with high tide.

“Residents under evacuation orders should leave immediately and follow advice from local officials,” the centre said in its forecast discussion.

Hurricane warnings extended from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay–Gulf county line in Florida. The centre said hurricane-force winds could reach about 100 miles inland into southern Alabama, with damaging gusts possible farther north.

The forecast also warned of heavy rain and flooding through the weekend. The centre expected 4–8 inches of rain across southern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, and south-west Georgia, with isolated totals of 15 inches possible.

Tornado risk was expected to increase on Friday afternoon and continue overnight, particularly east of the storm’s centre across the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia. The risk could spread farther into the south-eastern United States on Saturday.

Forecasters expected Isaias to weaken after landfall and move north through Alabama before its remnants turned towards the Tennessee and Ohio valleys on Sunday. Residents can follow the National Hurricane Center’s latest warnings and instructions from local emergency authorities.