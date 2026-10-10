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Hurricane Simon strengthened to 145 mph (230 km/h) off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Saturday, October 10, 2026, as authorities expanded a hurricane warning ahead of its expected approach to land.

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) classified Simon as a Category 4 hurricane in its advisory valid at 09:00 UTC, or 3 a.m. Central Standard Time. Its centre was about 125 miles (205 km) south of Manzanillo.

Okay News reports that Mexico extended the hurricane warning northwards from Punta Mita to El Roblito, including Las Islas Marias. The full warning area now runs from Punta San Telmo to El Roblito and covers the islands.

The NHC urged people in the warning area to finish preparations. It forecast Simon’s centre near or just inland of Mexico’s west-central coast later Saturday or early Sunday, with the system approaching as a major hurricane. Landfall had not occurred at the advisory time.

Simon was moving north at about 5 mph (7 km/h). Further rapid strengthening was forecast over the next day or so.

The NHC forecast 10 to 20 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 30 inches, across parts of Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit through Sunday. It warned of life-threatening flooding and mudslides, particularly on steep slopes.

Dangerous storm surge was forecast near and east of where the centre reaches the coast, alongside large destructive waves. Swells were also expected to create hazardous surf and rip currents along southwestern and west-central Mexico.

The next intermediate advisory was scheduled for 12:00 UTC, followed by a complete advisory at 15:00 UTC.