Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

DODOMA, Tanzania – The husband of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, died early Monday morning while undergoing emergency treatment for a heart-related illness in Zanzibar City, the Tanzanian government announced in a nationwide address on Monday, September 7, 2026.

The death of the 76-year-old presidential spouse has plunged the East African nation into official mourning, prompting messages of condolence and solidarity from regional heads of state, diplomatic missions, and citizens across the continent.

Okay News reports that the announcement was delivered during a live broadcast by Tanzania’s Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi, who conveyed the somber development on behalf of the government and the presidency from the administrative capital, Dodoma.

“Fellow citizens, with deep sorrow, I inform you of the passing of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, which occurred today in the morning around 8:00 AM,” Vice President Ndejembi stated in his televised address.

Extending institutional condolences to the head of state, the vice president added, “I extend my condolences to the President, the family, relatives, friends, and all Tanzanians for this tragedy.”

Ameir, an agricultural officer by profession, was widely regarded across Tanzania as a dignified and reserved figure who chose to maintain a low public profile throughout his wife’s historic political trajectory.

The couple married in 1978 and shared four children, including Wanu Hafidh Ameir, who currently serves in the Tanzanian government as the Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology.

Unlike conventional first spouses in executive presidential systems, Ameir deliberately refrained from occupying official state offices or participating regularly in high-profile ceremonial pageantry, choosing instead to provide private backing while managing family and agricultural pursuits in Zanzibar.

He assumed the role of Tanzania’s First Gentleman in March 2021 when President Samia, then serving as vice president, was sworn into office following the death of former President John Pombe Magufuli, making her the first female head of state in the history of the country.

Regional leaders across East Africa, led by Kenyan President William Ruto, have extended official tributes to President Samia, praising the late Ameir’s supportive role in sustaining the president throughout her public service career.

Government protocol authorities confirmed that preliminary funeral and burial arrangements are underway in Kizimkazi, Unguja South Region in Zanzibar, where the family maintains generational roots, with formal state funeral timetables and national flag-lowering directives expected to be issued by the Chief Secretary in the coming hours.