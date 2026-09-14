’I Bought My First Private Jet at 22’ – Aliko Dangote

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LAGOS, Nigeria – The President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, has revealed that he acquired his first private aircraft at the age of 22 and a half, using the personal revelation to challenge affluent Nigerians to redirect hundreds of millions of dollars spent on luxury aviation into domestic industrial manufacturing, financial correspondents confirmed in Lagos on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Dangote made the remarks while addressing capital market operators, corporate executives, and regulatory chiefs on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) during the formal listing ceremony inaugurating the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

Okay News reports that reflecting on his extensive five-decade entrepreneurial career, the billionaire industrialist explained that his operational priorities have evolved dramatically from personal luxury acquisitions toward industrial value addition and continental wealth creation.

The manufacturing titan observed that while youthful prosperity afforded him private aviation early in his career, his personal perspective on material status symbols has shifted entirely toward industrial productivity and grassroots economic impact.

“My career as a businessman, I really had a great time,” Dangote reflected during his address. “I was telling somebody that right now I don’t mind, I can take commercial, I can take anything. I had my first private jet at 22 and a half years old.”

Contrasting his early lifestyle with the urgent developmental requirements confronting the nation, Dangote criticized the widespread culture of elite capital flight and conspicuous consumption, urging owners of high-value luxury aircraft to channel their liquid capital into factories, agro-processing plants, and productive enterprises that generate employment.

“I try as much as I can to encourage people who are riding $900 million aircraft to please go and put that into production,” Dangote urged. “We are not going to be a great nation without doing something productive.”

The industrialist emphasized that sustainable national prosperity cannot be attained through passive commodity trading or ostentatious personal assets, stressing that developing economies only break free from economic vulnerability by establishing localized production facilities that convert domestic raw materials into finished consumer goods.

His appeal comes against the backdrop of the landmark public share offer of his 650,000-barrel-per-day petroleum refinery, which opened on Monday offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares to institutional and retail investors at ₦525 per unit to democratize corporate ownership across Nigeria and Africa.

Dangote reiterated that private-sector capital remains the single most viable engine for rapid industrial transformation, calling on high-net-worth individuals across the country to demonstrate economic patriotism by establishing enterprises capable of absorbing millions of unemployed youth into productive work.