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ABUJA, Nigeria – An intense public feud has erupted within the family of former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai after his son, Bashir El-Rufai, launched a scathing online attack against his elder brother, Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, accusing the federal lawmaker of substance abuse and misconduct, social media posts revealed on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The confrontation spilled onto the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of Saturday, where Bashir directed severe personal allegations at his 38-year-old sibling, who currently represents Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly and serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Banking Regulations.

Okay News reports that the verbal altercation followed apparent internal family disputes, prompting Bashir to issue public warnings demanding that the lawmaker cease intervening in his personal affairs.

“I have a useless excuse for a brother, with his bony face coated with an unknown white substance around his nostrils every night,” Bashir wrote. “That is your Member in the House, representing a whole populace, but prefers alcohol and cocaine. Yes, you. I have warned you. Stay away from my affairs… Fool at 38.”

The post quickly gained traction across digital platforms and political circles, igniting debate among constituents and commentators over public decorum and interpersonal friction among high-profile political figures.

Hon. Bello El-Rufai, an alumnus of Wheaton College and Georgetown University, transitioned from the private corporate sector and legislative administration to elective politics in 2023, securing more than 51,000 votes to win the Kaduna North seat in the House of Representatives.

As of the time of filing this report, the federal lawmaker has not issued a formal public response to the allegations leveled by his younger brother, as political observers and family associates continue to monitor developments surrounding the dispute.