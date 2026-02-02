‘I Made My Billions From Businesses, Gifts, and Book Sales,’ Malami Tells Court

Former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has disclosed details of his income to the Federal High Court in Abuja as he seeks to overturn an interim order authorising the seizure of properties allegedly linked to him. The order, issued at the instance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), affects 57 properties slated for forfeiture to the Federal Government.

In documents filed before the court, Malami, through his lawyer Joseph Daudu, asked the court to vacate the interim order as it relates to three of the seized properties. The motion on notice argues that the former minister has sufficiently explained the sources of his wealth, which were duly declared in his asset filings with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

According to the declaration, Malami stated that he earned about ₦374.6 million from salaries, estacodes, severance allowances and related entitlements. He also reported ₦574 million generated from the disposal of assets, alongside a business turnover of over ₦10.01 billion, and loans amounting to ₦2.52 billion extended to various businesses.

Okay News reports that the former Attorney-General further told the court he received ₦958 million as traditional gifts from personal friends. In addition, he disclosed earnings of about ₦509.88 million from the launch and public presentation of his book titled “Contemporary Issues on Nigerian Law and Practice, Thorny Terrains in Traversing the Nigerian Justice Sector: My Travails and Triumphs.” The court is expected to rule on whether the interim forfeiture order will be set aside.