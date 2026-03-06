‘I Spend N40,000 Daily on Electricity’ Veteran Nollywood Actor Pete Edochie Says

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has expressed frustration over the rising cost of electricity in Nigeria, revealing that he spends about N40,000 every day to power his home.

Okay News reports that Edochie described the situation as disturbing, saying basic energy needs now require a combination of electricity purchases and generator use.

Speaking during an appearance on AIT’s programme Jigsaw, the 78-year-old actor said the cost of electricity and generator fuel has become a heavy daily burden.

Breaking down the expenses, the veteran actor said he spends roughly N10,000 daily on electricity units from the distribution company. He added that another N20,000 goes toward diesel to run a generator, while about N10,000 is spent on petrol for an additional generator.

“I pay N10,000 every day in my home. I spend additional N30,000 — N20,000 on diesel and N10,000 on fuel. In total, I spend N40,000 every single day for light. It disturbs me a lot,” he said.

Edochie also criticised what he described as a lack of concern from political leaders about the struggles faced by ordinary Nigerians. He questioned why living conditions continue to deteriorate and pointed to what he alleged was neglect of infrastructure development in the south-east, including rail transportation.

His comments come amid ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s electricity sector, where inconsistent supply and gas shortages affecting power generation have continued to strain households and businesses across the country.