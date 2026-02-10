‘I Will Not Quit,’ UK PM Starmer Insists Amid Mandelson Scandal

London, United Kingdom – UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will remain in office despite mounting pressure following the controversial appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the United States. Speaking during a tense meeting with Labour MPs, Starmer told party members he was “not prepared to walk away,” even as calls for his resignation grew louder within the party.

The prime minister has faced his most serious political crisis yet after renewed scrutiny of Lord Mandelson’s past associations triggered public outrage and internal backlash. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar became the most senior figure to openly demand Starmer’s resignation, arguing that leadership failures in Downing Street were harming Labour’s credibility. However, Starmer struck a defiant tone, reminding MPs that he had “won every fight” he had ever been in, including reshaping the Labour Party and securing a landslide election victory.

Okay News understands that senior cabinet figures quickly moved to shore up support for the embattled prime minister. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and Health Secretary Wes Streeting all publicly backed Starmer, stressing unity and continuity in government. Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner also voiced her support, further easing immediate fears of a leadership collapse.

The crisis has already claimed senior aides, with Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and communications director, Tim Allan, stepping down within days. While the prime minister admitted appointing Lord Mandelson was the “wrong decision” and accepted full responsibility, he praised McSweeney’s role in helping Labour return to power. For now, Starmer appears to have survived the storm, but doubts remain over how long the fragile truce within his party will last as the Mandelson controversy continues to unfold.