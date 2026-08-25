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ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has reaffirmed that his position on the petrol subsidy regime remains unwavering, pledging to reinstate a targeted subsidy framework to protect citizens from escalating cost-of-living pressures if elected president in the 2027 general elections.

Atiku made the declaration in a public statement released on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, following a consultative engagement with the Osun State leadership of the ADC in Abuja, where he outlined his economic recovery agenda centred on domestic production and real income protection.

“On the question of subsidy, my position has not changed and will not change: I will restore it! A nation as blessed as ours has no business abandoning its citizens to hardship. Nigeria is rich enough to look after her own,” Atiku said. “I believe the wealth of a nation is not measured by how much government collects, but by how much the money in the pockets of its people can buy.”

Okay News reports that the former Vice President’s remarks build on his earlier critique of the Federal Government’s post-subsidy financial management, following disclosures by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, that the cessation of petrol subsidy generated ₦15.8 trillion (approximately $9.8 billion) for the federation between June 2023 and December 2025.

Atiku argued that the unmitigated removal of the fuel subsidy under President Bola Tinubu’s administration triggered severe macroeconomic distortions that systematically eroded household incomes, elevated logistics expenses, and compounded food inflation across the federation.

“I want wages to have value again. I want farmers to move produce without transport swallowing their profits. I want families to fill their baskets without emptying their pockets. I want businesses to produce, employ and prosper,” he added. “That is why I will restore targeted subsidy and put purchasing power back in the hands of Nigerians. When fuel rises, transport rises. When transport rises, food rises. When food rises, families suffer. I will break that wretched chain that has defined our national life in the nearly four years of Tinubu’s presidency.”

Clarifying the operational mechanics of his proposal, the ADC candidate emphasized that his policy would not revive past import-related inefficiencies, but would instead serve as a production-focused relief mechanism designed to lower domestic energy expenses, stabilize consumer prices, and guarantee economic security for everyday Nigerians.