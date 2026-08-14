‘I Will Soon Declare Strait of Hormuz a US Territory’ – Trump

WASHINGTON, United States – President Donald Trump says he plans to declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory after the war with Iran, escalating his claims of American control over the strategic waterway.

Trump made the comments on August 14 during a speech in New York, saying the United States had effectively taken control of the strait through a naval blockade that he claimed was preventing ships from passing. Okay News reports that the strait is a major international shipping route and a key passage for global oil supplies.

“After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US has taken control of the waterway and blocked Iranian ships from using it during the conflict. He has also said the blockade has severely damaged Iran’s economy by restricting its ability to transport oil.

Iran rejects Trump’s claim and says the Strait of Hormuz remains under its “complete management and control”. Iranian authorities have also said commercial vessels cannot pass through the waterway without Iran’s permission.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is one of the world’s most important energy routes, carrying a large share of global oil shipments.

Trump’s proposed declaration would represent a major escalation in the US administration’s claims over the waterway, whose status as an international maritime passage has long been central to global trade and regional security.