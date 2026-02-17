ICPC Charges Nigerian Works Ministry Director over Alleged ₦2 million Laundering Scheme

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has arraigned a senior official of Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Works over allegations of money laundering and corruption.

The defendant, Blessing Lere-Adams, who serves as a Director at the Federal Ministry of Works of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was brought before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday, February 16, 2026. She is facing six counts filed under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022; the Penal Code (Northern Nigeria) Federal Provisions Act; and the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Okay News reports that the charges relate to alleged financial transactions that took place between August 2022 and January 2024 within Abuja, officially known as the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, by the spokesperson of the commission, John Odey, prosecutors led by Onwuka Ngozi accused Lere-Adams of receiving multiple payments from a subordinate officer, Henry David. The commission alleged that she knew, or reasonably ought to have known, that the funds were proceeds of corrupt activity.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/551/2025, includes a specific allegation that on or about August 18, 2022, the defendant received ₦2,000,000 (about $1,333 at ₦1,500 to $1) into her First Bank of Nigeria account. On first mention in this report, naira refers to Nigeria’s official currency.

One of the counts read, “That you, Blessing Adiobome Lere-Adams, on or about August 18, 2022 at Abuja, FCT within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court while being a Director at Federal Ministry of Works and Housing directly took possession of and retained N2,000,000.00 transferred to your First Bank account number 3002361584 by one Henry David, your subordinate, when you reasonably ought to have known that such fund formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: corruption.

“Thereby, you committed an offence contrary to section 18(2)(d) and punishable under section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

The commission further alleged that parts of the funds were subsequently transferred to her husband, Mr Olujimi Lere-Adams, and to a Fidelity Bank account belonging to her son, Jafe Lere-Adams.

Lere-Adams pleaded not guilty to all charges through her lawyer, Nduka, and applied for bail on what her counsel described as liberal terms.

Presiding judge Justice M. Liman granted bail in the sum of ₦5 million (about $3,333) with one surety in the same amount. The court directed that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction in Abuja, provide a verifiable address, submit two passport photographs for verification by the National Identity Management Commission, Nigeria’s identity database authority, and file a sworn affidavit along with three years of tax clearance certificates for inspection.

The matter was adjourned to Monday, April 20, 2026, for hearing.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission stated that the arraignment reflects its ongoing effort to enforce accountability within Nigeria’s public service sector.

Earlier, on Wednesday, January 29, 2026, the commission also arraigned Yusuf Mustapha, a Deputy Director at the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja, over alleged forgery.

The current proceedings are part of a broader anti corruption drive by Nigerian authorities aimed at strengthening transparency in public institutions and deterring financial misconduct within government agencies.