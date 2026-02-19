ICPC Searches Home of Ex-Kaduna Governor El-Rufai

Operatives from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), one of Nigeria’s primary anti-graft agencies, have conducted a search at the residence of Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State. The operation is part of an ongoing federal investigation into allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure as the state’s chief executive.

Okay News reports that the development was officially confirmed in a public statement issued by Muyiwa Adekeye, the media adviser to the former governor. The search marks a significant escalation in the legal challenges facing El-Rufai, who recently led the northwestern Nigerian state and is now under intense scrutiny by federal law enforcement authorities.

The actions of the anti-corruption agency have drawn sharp criticism from the former governor’s legal team. Ubong Akpan, a lawyer representing El-Rufai, strongly condemned the operation, describing the search as “unlawful, and a clear violation of legal procedures and fundamental rights.”

The situation remains fluid as authorities continue to gather evidence regarding the financial activities of his past administration. Reports indicate that El-Rufai has been held in ICPC custody since Wednesday night, a development that occurred immediately following his release on administrative bail from another major law enforcement body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).