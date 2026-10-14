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IFAD, Islamic Development Bank Target $750m for Rural Development

The institutions are developing a joint action plan for rural investment. The $750 million is a financing target, with no Nigerian allocation announced.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
International Fund for Agricultural Development logo
The International Fund for Agricultural Development logo. Source: IFAD.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) aim to mobilise up to US$750 million in joint financing for rural development under an agreement announced in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 14, 2026.

Okay News reports that a joint action plan is still being developed. The announcement sets a financing target for common member countries and does not specify a disbursement timetable or funding allocation for Nigeria.

Planned cooperation includes agricultural businesses, market access, rural financial services, climate adaptation and water access. It also envisages more private-sector operations supporting agribusinesses and small and medium-sized rural enterprises.

“This renewed partnership between IsDB and IFAD builds on nearly five decades of successful cooperation,” said Muhammad Al Jasser, chairman of the IsDB Group.

The organisations said they have jointly financed 29 projects worth approximately US$1.45 billion since their partnership began in 1980.

The new target follows a 2021 co-financing agreement under which each institution pledged US$250 million for 2021–2025. That arrangement focused on food and water security and climate resilience, alongside market access, rural financial services and employment. Its combined US$500 million commitment was announced on April 14, 2021.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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