IGP Disu Vows Probe into Niger State Illegal Miner Custody Deaths

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MINNA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, visited Niger State Governor Umar Bago in Minna on Friday, September 18, 2026, promising a thorough investigation into the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Okay News reports that Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu arrived at the Niger State Government House in Minna on Friday afternoon to confirm that the Nigeria Police Force will collaborate with the NSCDC and the state government to establish the cause of the fatalities.

The police chief described the event as a tragic incident involving 37 citizens of Minna and Niger State, stating that cases of death while in custody fall under the strict operational mandate of the Nigeria Police Force.

“I am here this afternoon because of the tragic incident where we lost the lives of 37 citizens of Minna and of this same great state. It is a very tragic incident, and we want to assure you, Your Excellency, that we will leave no stone unturned to unravel the situation that led to these deaths,” Disu said.

“Cases of death while in custody is a very serious one, and falls under the confines of the Nigerian Police Force wherever it happens—most especially these that have 37 victims,” the IGP said.

“We want to assure them to be calm, that we would not compromise in ensuring that the proper thing is done to unravel the cause of this incident,” he said.

“So, I want to warn them not to take laws into their hands. We are going to ensure that we patrol the towns and ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order,” he said.

Following his meeting with Governor Umar Bago, Disu personally visited the specific locations where the custody incident occurred as part of his official operational tour of Niger State.

The fatal incident followed recent enforcement operations targeting suspected illegal mining operations conducted across the Wushishi-Lukoto axis of Niger State.

Prior to the visit, Governor Umar Bago confirmed the 37 deaths inside NSCDC custody, noting that 67 suspected miners had been crowded into a single cell, which triggered widespread protests across Minna and led to the imposition of a 24-hour curfew after property was vandalized.

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, subsequently ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter and suspended the Niger State NSCDC Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye.

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, directed a full and transparent inquiry, ordering the arrest and prosecution of any official whose action, abuse, or negligence contributed to the deaths.

The NSCDC stated that the official cause of death has not been established as forensic examinations, medical evaluations, and autopsies remain ongoing.