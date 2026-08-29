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OSOGBO, Nigeria – Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has issued an Executive Order establishing a formal Coroner Inquest and Panel of Inquiry to investigate the violent clashes, shootings, injuries, and fatalities that occurred at Naira and Kobo Junction and the Motor Park area in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area, the state government confirmed on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

In an official statement issued in Osogbo by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the administration announced that the Executive Order, which takes effect on Monday, August 31, 2026, empowers the investigative body to determine the immediate and remote causes of the August 24 unrest and uncover any criminal culpability behind the casualties.

Okay News reports that the judicial panel is chaired by Magistrate Ayokunle Shiyanbola, with Mr. Abiodun Badiora serving as Secretary. Other appointed members include retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police AIG (Dr.) Aderanti C. Kayode, mni; Mr. Dele Akintayo, representing the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA); Comrade Wale Balogun, representing civil society organisations; Dr. Babatunde Afolabi, serving as medical and forensic representative; alongside a designated community representative from Ikire.

Under its statutory terms of reference, the panel is mandated to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the shootings, evaluate the operational conduct of security operatives, determine whether live ammunition was deployed in accordance with the law and human rights conventions, and identify any political actors, transport union members, security personnel, or public officials whose actions contributed to the breakdown of law and order.

The panel is vested with extensive legal powers to summon witnesses, issue subpoenas for police station diaries and medical records, conduct on-site inspections of crime scenes in Ikire, and recommend criminal prosecution, institutional disciplinary measures, victim compensation, and security reforms.

To prevent the compromise of critical evidence, Governor Adeleke ordered the immediate preservation and impounding of all relevant duty rosters, communication logs, incident reports, ballistic materials, firearm inventories, hospital records, autopsy findings, and video footage connected to the incident.

The Executive Order further made a formal request to the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service Commission, and the Osun State Commissioner of Police to take interim administrative steps regarding any police officer whose continuous command deployment could prejudice the inquest or erode public confidence.

The panel is scheduled to begin public sittings within seven days of its formal inauguration and must submit its comprehensive report and recommendations to the state government within 30 days of its first sitting.

Reassuring the residents of Ikire and the families of victims, Governor Adeleke affirmed that the inquiry will be conducted transparently and impartially, emphasizing that no individual found culpable will be shielded from justice regardless of political standing or institutional status.