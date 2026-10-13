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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for Nigeria’s economic growth in 2026 to 4.2%, up from 4.1% in July, according to its October World Economic Outlook database released on October 13, 2026.

The fund expects the Nigerian economy to expand by 4.3% in 2027, unchanged from its July projection when rounded to one decimal place.

Okay News reports that a comparison of the IMF’s October and July datasets shows an upward revision of 0.1 percentage point to Nigeria’s forecast for this year. The figures measure annual growth in real gross domestic product, which adjusts economic output for changes in prices.

The October database puts Nigeria’s growth in 2025 at 4.0%. Its latest projections therefore point to a modest acceleration over the next two years, although the 2026 and 2027 figures remain forecasts.

For sub-Saharan Africa as a whole, the IMF projects growth of 4.5% in both 2026 and 2027. Its global forecasts stand at 3.1% this year and 3.4% next year.

The global 2026 figure is also 0.1 percentage point above the July projection. The fund released the outlook during its annual meetings with the World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand.

In remarks released by the IMF alongside the report, Deniz Igan, a division chief in the fund’s Research Department, said the global picture differed sharply between economies benefiting from artificial intelligence investment and those facing higher energy costs.

“The global economy continues to prove resilient, but this resilience is becoming increasingly uneven,” Igan said.

The IMF said global inflation was expected to reach 4.7% in 2026, largely because of higher energy and food prices.