Today

IMF Lifts Nigeria’s 2026 Growth Forecast to 4.2% in October Outlook

The IMF has raised its forecast for Nigeria’s economic growth this year by 0.1 percentage point, while leaving the 2027 projection at 4.3%.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
IMF Research Department division chief Deniz Igan speaking in an official World Economic Outlook video.
Deniz Igan, a division chief in the IMF’s Research Department, in a video released with the October 2026 World Economic Outlook on October 13, 2026. Photo: IMF.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for Nigeria’s economic growth in 2026 to 4.2%, up from 4.1% in July, according to its October World Economic Outlook database released on October 13, 2026.

The fund expects the Nigerian economy to expand by 4.3% in 2027, unchanged from its July projection when rounded to one decimal place.

Okay News reports that a comparison of the IMF’s October and July datasets shows an upward revision of 0.1 percentage point to Nigeria’s forecast for this year. The figures measure annual growth in real gross domestic product, which adjusts economic output for changes in prices.

The October database puts Nigeria’s growth in 2025 at 4.0%. Its latest projections therefore point to a modest acceleration over the next two years, although the 2026 and 2027 figures remain forecasts.

For sub-Saharan Africa as a whole, the IMF projects growth of 4.5% in both 2026 and 2027. Its global forecasts stand at 3.1% this year and 3.4% next year.

The global 2026 figure is also 0.1 percentage point above the July projection. The fund released the outlook during its annual meetings with the World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand.

In remarks released by the IMF alongside the report, Deniz Igan, a division chief in the fund’s Research Department, said the global picture differed sharply between economies benefiting from artificial intelligence investment and those facing higher energy costs.

“The global economy continues to prove resilient, but this resilience is becoming increasingly uneven,” Igan said.

The IMF said global inflation was expected to reach 4.7% in 2026, largely because of higher energy and food prices.

Corrections and tips

Recommended for you

There’s more to discover

Explore the latest reporting from Okay News.

Explore latest stories
Advertisement

About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center