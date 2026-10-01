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Police in Imo State, southeastern Nigeria, said on Thursday, October 1, 2026, that 10 people had been rescued after armed men attacked two buses carrying prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and other passengers.

The Imo State Police Command said both vehicles were recovered. Its spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police Okoye Henry, gave the account in a statement issued the same day.

According to police, the attack happened at about 6:30 a.m. West Africa Time (WAT), GMT+1, near Umunoha on the Owerri–Onitsha Road. The 10 victims were rescued at the scene.

The buses had been travelling from Ibadan, in southwestern Nigeria’s Oyo State, to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State and Bende in Abia State, respectively, the command said.

Okay News reports that the command said it was still checking how many people had been abducted: “The exact number of persons abducted is being verified and will be made public once confirmed.”

Police said search teams were trying to locate the remaining victims and track the suspected abductors. The statement did not identify those responsible for the attack.

Imo State Commissioner of Police Audu Garba Bosso and other security commanders visited the scene to assess the situation and direct operations, according to the command.

The command said it was working with NYSC officials to contact affected families and keep them informed. NYSC is Nigeria’s national service programme for eligible graduates, who serve for one year.

Police said the affected section of the road had reopened to traffic, with security personnel still deployed to protect travellers.