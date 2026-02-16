Technology

India Becomes First Developing Country to Host Global AI Leaders at Landmark Summit

Flag of India

New Delhi, India – India has opened a major global artificial intelligence summit in New Delhi, drawing top executives from leading technology firms as the country pushes to position itself as a key player in the AI sector. The India AI Impact Summit, being held at Bharat Mandapam, is the first time the global event has taken place in the developing world.

Among the high-profile speakers are Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Dario Amodei, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to share the stage with French President Emmanuel Macron later in the week. Officials say the summit aims to amplify the voice of developing nations in shaping global AI governance.

India has already attracted significant commitments from global tech giants including Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon, which have pledged a combined $68 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure investment through 2030. While the country has yet to produce a globally dominant frontier AI model, policymakers are focusing on large-scale deployment and application-led innovation. However, rapid adoption of AI is also raising concerns about potential job losses in India’s $283 billion IT sector.

The summit is expected to attract more than 250,000 visitors and over 300 exhibitors, triggering a surge in hotel prices across the capital. In anticipation of heavy traffic, India’s Supreme Court has allowed lawyers to appear virtually during the event week.

