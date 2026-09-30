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ABUJA, Nigeria – A promotional commercial published by an Indian private medical facility featuring Nigeria’s former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR, recovering from joint replacement surgery has ignited widespread public anger across Nigeria, reigniting intense scrutiny over elite medical tourism and the systemic decay of the nation’s public healthcare infrastructure, health policy correspondents monitored in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon, September 30, 2026.

The controversy emerged after Krishna Shalby Hospital, a multi-specialty healthcare facility situated in Ahmedabad, India, circulated a promotional video montage across its official social media platforms documenting the octogenarian statesman undergoing total knee replacement therapy within its orthopaedic wing.

Okay News reports that the hospital packaged the former Nigerian leader’s clinical treatment into a commercial marketing campaign for international medical tourism under the promotional taglines “A milestone in international care” and “Clinical Excellence Beyond Borders.”

The broadcast footage captures General Abubakar, dressed in loose hospital convalescent attire, performing guided physical rehabilitation exercises and walking along the hospital corridors supported by an attending physiotherapist, interspersed with high-level institutional visits by prominent Nigerian political figures.

Among the records highlighted in the hospital’s promotional material is a visit by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, who was photographed alongside General Abubakar and held high-level discussions regarding the former leader’s convalescence with the hospital’s founder and renowned orthopaedic specialist, Dr. Vikram Shah.

In an excerpt from the facility’s official VIP guest register displayed in the promotional video, Vice President Shettima commended the medical team, writing that he extended his profound gratitude to Dr. Shah for taking good care and restoring the vitality of the former military leader.

The commercial gained massive digital traction after civil rights activist and 2027 presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore circulated the footage on Tuesday, questioning the morality of successive political administrations whose leaders rely on overseas tertiary medical centers while neglecting domestic hospitals.

While General Abubakar previously disclosed that severe knee inflammation compelled him to cancel his 80th birthday celebrations in June 2022 to seek advanced orthopaedic care abroad on the advice of personal physicians, it remains unconfirmed whether the retired general formally authorized the hospital to deploy his medical records and convalescent images for corporate marketing.

The spectacle has drawn severe criticism from civic organizations, professional medical bodies, and citizens, who decried the development as an international embarrassment that highlights the failure of state leadership to build world-class healthcare centers capable of performing routine knee arthroplasty within Nigeria.

Legal analysts and health commentators also pointed out that the public commercialization of a former head of state’s physical vulnerability raises significant questions regarding international medical ethics, patient dignity, and informed consent, while health sector advocates renewed demands for statutory regulations compelling public officeholders to patronize domestic medical facilities to halt multi-million-dollar capital flight.