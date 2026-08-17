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FLORES, Indonesia – Medical teams on Indonesia’s Flores Island are struggling to treat thousands of earthquake survivors as damaged health facilities, blocked roads and dwindling supplies hamper the emergency response.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the region early Saturday, killing at least 68 people and forcing about 5,000 residents from their homes, according to the latest reports. Okay News reports that rescuers are still working to reach communities isolated by landslides and damaged roads.

In Dampek village, Dr Melinda has been working as the only doctor serving hundreds of victims after the local health centre was badly damaged. She appealed for additional medical personnel and supplies, saying casualties had continued arriving around the clock.

The situation reflects wider shortages across Flores, where dozens of health facilities have been damaged. Survivors are sleeping in makeshift shelters because of continuing aftershocks and fears that weakened buildings could collapse.

Dr Alhamzah, who works at Lalang Health Centre in East Manggarai, said medical teams from regional hospitals had begun reaching some of the worst-hit areas. Critically injured patients, however, may need to be transported to a hospital in Ruteng, a journey that can take about four hours.

Ruteng Regional General Hospital is also facing serious challenges after parts of its building were damaged. Its operating room, delivery room, pharmacy and laboratory have been rendered unusable.

Medical assistance has also been slow to reach parts of Ngada Regency, while landslides and damaged roads continue to isolate villages. Local residents have reported shortages of clean water, food and medicine, with some displaced families moving to higher ground as aftershocks continue.

In Labuan Bajo, a major tourist destination and gateway to Komodo National Park, residents have been sleeping outdoors because of concerns about further tremors. Local residents said many communities had established their own evacuation areas amid power outages and disrupted communications.

Rescuers also reached Nitung Village on Palue Island on Sunday night after the community remained isolated for nearly two days. The team faced landslide risks during a two-hour journey from the coast, while hundreds of homes in the village were reportedly badly damaged.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency has reported extensive damage to homes and public infrastructure, although authorities are still assessing the full impact of the disaster. More than 1,000 homes have been damaged, along with health facilities, schools and government buildings.

The earthquake has been followed by hundreds of aftershocks, complicating rescue and relief operations. Indonesia sits along the meeting point of major tectonic plates and is frequently affected by earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Medical workers are appealing for additional doctors, volunteers and emergency supplies as relief efforts continue. Authorities and rescue teams are working to reopen access routes and reach isolated communities where survivors remain in urgent need of assistance.