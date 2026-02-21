INEC Disowns Fake 2026 Ad-hoc Staff Recruitment Link

Abuja, Nigeria – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has alerted the public to a fraudulent website circulating online under the title “INEC Ad-hoc Staff Recruitment 2026.”

In a public notice, the Commission clarified that it neither approved nor created the link being shared, describing it as fake, misleading, and unauthorised. The commission specifically disowned the link: tinyurl.com/INEC-Ad-hoc-St…

INEC strongly advised members of the public not to submit personal details or sensitive information on the said website, warning that doing so could expose them to fraud or identity theft.

The Commission emphasised that all official recruitment announcements and updates will only be published on its verified website and through its recognised communication channels.