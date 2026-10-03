Today

INEC Warns Nigerians Against Fake September–October Voter Registration Website

INEC says a website offering September–October voter registration is fake and warns Nigerians against sharing personal data. Registration closed on 26 July.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Logo of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission.
Logo of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission. Image: INEC.

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) warned on Saturday, 3 October 2026, against a fraudulent website claiming to offer a new nationwide online voter registration exercise.

The platform advertises registration from 28 September to 27 October 2026, dates the commission said it had not announced.

“The Commission wishes to categorically inform the general public that the website below is FAKE and has no affiliation whatsoever with INEC,” it said.

INEC urged people not to click the link or submit personal information, warning that sensitive data could be harvested or misused.

Okay News reports that INEC’s public notice said the voter registration exercise had closed on 26 July 2026.

The commission directed the public to verify electoral information through its official channels, including its website and news portal.

For enquiries, the notice gives the INEC Call Centre number as 0700-2255-4632 and the commission’s short code as 4632.

INEC’s official website separately lists services for locating polling units and viewing election results. Its polling-unit locator provides location information, while the results portal gives access to scanned result sheets.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Advertisement

About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center