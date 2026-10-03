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Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) warned on Saturday, 3 October 2026, against a fraudulent website claiming to offer a new nationwide online voter registration exercise.

The platform advertises registration from 28 September to 27 October 2026, dates the commission said it had not announced.

“The Commission wishes to categorically inform the general public that the website below is FAKE and has no affiliation whatsoever with INEC,” it said.

INEC urged people not to click the link or submit personal information, warning that sensitive data could be harvested or misused.

Okay News reports that INEC’s public notice said the voter registration exercise had closed on 26 July 2026.

The commission directed the public to verify electoral information through its official channels, including its website and news portal.

For enquiries, the notice gives the INEC Call Centre number as 0700-2255-4632 and the commission’s short code as 4632.

INEC’s official website separately lists services for locating polling units and viewing election results. Its polling-unit locator provides location information, while the results portal gives access to scanned result sheets.