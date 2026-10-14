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Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says parties that failed to submit membership registers within the required period were excluded from its final 2027 governorship lists. Parties alleging wrongful omissions have until October 24, 2026, to notify the commission.

Okay News reports that INEC set out the explanation in an October 13 statement signed by national commissioner Mohammed Kudu Haruna.

INEC said a September 24 Supreme Court judgment in INEC v. Zenith Labour Party upheld the membership-register requirements in Section 77(5)–(7) of the Electoral Act, 2026, including the April 21–May 10, 2026 submission window. Non-compliant parties were ineligible to sponsor candidates, it said.

The commission said it applied the ruling when finalising the governorship lists. Presidential and National Assembly lists had already been published on September 12.

INEC cited Section 32(2), which it said allows parties 14 days from publication to report wrongful omissions. It did not identify the affected parties, states or candidates.

Okay News previously checked the Ogun and Gombe lists and found no Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) entry. A separate October 12 check of Kano’s list found no Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket or entry for Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo.

The PDP subsequently said it was engaging INEC, while the NDC attributed its Kano omission to a computer error. INEC’s general statement does not establish the reasons in those individual cases or confirm either party’s account.